Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley to Hold Single-Day Fundraising Event

The Boys & Girls Club of Capistrano Valley and fourteen other Orange County chapters will partner with the Orange County Community Foundation (OCCF) on Wednesday, Aug. 15, to raise funds for their cause as part of a large-scale, one-day fundraiser.

The fundraising event, part of OCCF’s Greatness Amplified initiative, will be the first time all 15 Orange County Clubs have come together for a single fundraising effort.

Greatness Amplified was started by OCCF to enhance the capacity of local nonprofits through a series of Collaborative Giving Days. The initiative invites nonprofits with shared missions to come together to boost collective giving for their causes, according to a news release.

For Wednesday’s event, the 15 Boys & Girls Clubs are hoping to raise $150,000 for their shared vision and purpose of serving Orange County children in need, the release says.

“We are so excited to partner with OCCF and the other 14 Boys & Girls Clubs in Orange County in an effort to continue to raise financial support and awareness to provide quality afterschool programs and services for the youth and teens of Orange County,” James LittleJohn, Executive Director of the Boys & Girs Clubs of Capistrano Valley, stated. “Thank you OCCF for taking this bold step to enhance the capacity of local nonprofits it’s greatly appreciated!”

The fifteen Boys & Girls Clubs participating are the Anaheim, Brea-Placentia-Yorba Linda, Buena Park, Capistrano Valley, Central Orange Coast, Cypress, Fullerton, Garden Grove, Huntington Valley, Laguna Beach, La Habra, South Coast Area, Stanton, Tustin and Westminster chapters.

Those who would like to give online can visit https ://greatness-amplified.funraise.org/ . More information can be found by visiting oc-cf.org/iheartoc .