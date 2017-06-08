Blue Crew Baseball Camp Underway at DHHS

Dana Point Times

The Blue Crew Baseball Camp is currently underway at Dana Hills High School for youth players ages 7 to 14.

The camp, which runs until June 22, will teach participants all aspects of the game and will be taught by the DHHS coaching staff. Cost to attend one of the three sessions is $200.

The camp begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until noon every Monday through Thursday.

For more information, or to register, visit www.bluecrewbaseballcamp.com or contact coach Tom Faris at coachfaris15@yahoo.com.