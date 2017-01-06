By Kristina Pritchett

A South Orange County organization is working to prevent children from using alcohol and drugs with a two-day program that uses games, music, artwork and more.

The BIS Foundation provides children from 7 to 12 years old and their families a free way to help learn about alcohol and drug prevention, bullying, peer pressure and different pressures that could lead children to use drugs or drinking.

Victoria Morgan, account executive for the BIS Foundation, said the group has been serving children throughout Orange County, but they want to encourage more South Orange County families to participate.

“We want to reach more children and be able to help as many as possible,” Morgan said.

Morgan believes that with the passing of Proposition 64, which allows adults 21 years or older to purchase marijuana, the drug will be more accessible to children.

Morgan said they’ve reached out to organizations in Dana Point and San Clemente, including Family Assistance Ministries (FAM) to get as many kids into the programs as possible.

“Children do have access to other programs, but we try to look at the positives and educate them in a way they understand,” Morgan said. “And they really do get it.”

The group’s San Clemente event will run Jan. 21-22 at the Holiday Inn. To register, visit www.biskids.org.