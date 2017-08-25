Picket Fence Media Staff

This summer, Picket Fence Media, which publishes the San Clemente Times, Dana Point Times and The Capistrano Dispatch, helped guide four interns who were instrumental in providing content to our publications as well as our various special sections.



Duane Paul Murphy is going into his junior year at The Catholic University of America in Washington, D.C., and also as the op-ed editor of the campus publication. Duane expressed an interest in covering politics from the start and helped cover a variety of topics for the San Clemente Times, from business to food and education. He has a passion for finding hidden stories and is looking to increase his depth in reporting.

Erin McFaul is going into her sophomore year at the University of California-Los Angeles and has already published numerous pieces for the campus paper The Daily Bruin in its arts and entertainment sections. Erin was a key part of producing content for the Dana Point Times, and we enjoyed her enthusiasm in undertaking multiple

stories.

Rachel Wilford is going into her final year of studying journalism at San Diego State University. Rachel enjoys writing stories across many different disciplines, and right off the bat, she was willing to take on assignments to help build her portfolio. Rachel did an excellent job reporting on several in-depth human interest stories and was an asset in assisting The Capistrano Dispatch in its coverage of local businesses during the summer.

Danny Ritz will continue to help with coverage at Picket Fence Media, as he is still employed by the California State Parks. Danny decided a few years ago to take his career in a new direction, and journalism is his calling. He has covered topics for travel magazines, has a penchant for environmental reporting and has taken on a substantial workload for Picket Fence Media during his first three months assisting the company. Look for Danny’s work in the upcoming editions of our publications, as he will continue to contribute.