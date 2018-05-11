The Best Western Plus Marina Shores Hotel in Dana Point received the Champion Green Award at Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ District VI Meeting held recently in Las Vegas, Nevada. This award was presented in front of several hundred District VI Best Western hoteliers from California, Nevada and Hawaii.

The Champion Green Award is earned by properties that demonstrate a commitment to sustaining resources and reducing their carbon footprint. Champion Green Award recipients must comply with the AH&LA Green guidelines and/or the Green Key programs in Canada, and receive a bronze, silver, gold or platinum rating in the TripAdvisor Green Leaders program. The hotels must also meet quality and service standards and other membership requirements to qualify for this award.

The Best Western Plus Marina Shores Hotel was one of only 46 hotels out of more than 2,100 properties in the U.S. and Canada to receive this designation this year.

“I am pleased to congratulate the Best Western Plus Marina Shores Hotel on receiving the 2018 Champion Green Award,” said James Cosgrove, chairman of Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ Board of Directors. “Best Western has undergone a transformative brand refresh in recent years – unveiling a contemporized identity and enhancing our brand offerings to ensure we provide our guests with the best in hospitality. This award honors hotels like the Best Western Plus Marina Shores Hotel that go above and beyond to exemplify the high standards of today’s Best Western.”

The Marina Shores hotel is located at 34280 Pacific Coast Highway in Dana Point. www.marinashoreshotel.com.