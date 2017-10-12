By Daniel Ritz

Michael Nicolas Crawford, 52, a city of Dana Point contracted employee and beloved community member, passed away peacefully on Oct. 6 due to a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Born on January 18, 1965 in San Antonio, Texas, Crawford most recently resided in Dana Point where he worked as a street sweeper, was beloved by colleagues, the residents along his route, as well as city officials.

Crawford was an avid fisherman finding peace along the banks of the streams and lakes of the Eastern Sierras. He also enjoyed hiking, camping and being outdoors.

He is survived by his mother, Soazig Crawford; his sisters Marie-Laure (Jean-Yves) Lambert, Veronique (Billy) Ashby and Marie (Michael) Arriaga; 3 nephews and a niece; aunts, uncles and numerous cousins. He is preceded in death by his father Cletus.

Andrew Jacoby, Director of Operations at Cleanstreet, the street sweeping company under contract with the city of Dana Point, said he and his colleagues were “distraught” when they received the news of Crawford’s passing.

“He was dedicated to his work, and took great pride in it,” Jacoby said. “I really think he loved his job, and we all loved him, because he loved the community.”

A statement from city staff said in an email said that, “he will be sorely missed by all.”

Details concerning final arrangements for Crawford were unavailable as of press time. Updates to this story can be found on www.danapointtimes.com.