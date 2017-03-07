Beach Cleanups Planned for South Orange County

The Surfrider Foundation South OC Chapter and Laguna College of Art and Design are co-sponsoring multiple beach cleanups for the winter and spring at Aliso Creek in Laguna Beach.

Volunteers of all ages are welcome. Anyone interested in attending need only bring gloves.

The dates for the cleanups run from March to May, and typically occur on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. This year they will be held on March 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 18, 21, 22, 25, 28 and 29, as well as, April 1, 4, 5, 8, 11, 12, 15, 18, 19, 22, 25, 26 and 29. In May, the cleanups will be held on the 2, 3, 6, 9, 10, 13, 16, 17 and 20. May 20 will be the last scheduled beach clean-up in Laguna Beach until fall 2017.

Closer to home, the “Whale of a Beach Cleanup” is scheduled at Doheny State Beach during the Festival of Whales. The cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, March 11 from 9 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will meet at the Lifeguard Headquarters and are requested to bring gloves and an earth-friendly bag.