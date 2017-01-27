Beach Cleanup Planned after Storms Wash Debris on Shore

By Kristina Pritchett

After heavy storms hit the Dana Point coastline, locals are gearing up for a beach cleanup on Saturday.

Vicki Wiker, a park naturalist interpreter, is organizing a beach cleanup at Doheny State Beach on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 9 a.m.

“The last week brought tremendous amounts of relief to our starving Southern California environment. Unfortunately, the byproduct of rain was huge amounts of trash that flowed down to our local beaches,” Wiker said.

For a number of days in the past few weeks, rain poured down over the city and brought back what is commonly known as the Dana Point waterfall.

Dana Point has seen 5.87 inches of rain this month, according to a report provided by the Dana Point Nature Interpretive Center.

Orange County officials said they agreed a lot of debris was washed up on the beaches, but none of the county’s beaches in Dana Point sustained any damage. When asked if sand would need to be replenished at Capistrano Beach, officials said they don’t artificially replenish that area.

The group will be gathering at the picnic tables along the Whale Walk, adjacent to the lifeguard headquarters. Volunteers are asked to bring working gloves, sturdy footwear and clothing to protect hands, feet and skin. There will be a variety of bags on-hand to gather the trash.