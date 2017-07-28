Bartlett Bulletin: South County Summer Trolleys: All Aboard

By Orange County Supervisor Lisa Bartlett

Even before taking office as your Orange County Supervisor, I have been a strong advocate for an integrated trolley network that provides a convenient and flexible transportation system connecting our unique and beautiful South County communities.

Last year, as a member of the Orange County Transportation Authority Board of Directors, I was pleased to support full funding of all Project V Community Circulator applications, investing more than $27 million for capital, operations and planning purposes. As a result, this trolley service is now a fabulous way to experience South County’s summer destinations without the stress of sitting in traffic or fighting for parking.

For summer 2017, we now have three cities connected for a fun and easy way to get around. All three trolley services are free of charge for South County residents and visitors alike. With 28 miles of trolley coverage, you can now connect to and from San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point and Laguna Beach.

The San Juan Capistrano Trolley operates Friday evenings, as well as Saturdays and Sundays through Labor Day. With frequency every 20 minutes, this service through Orange County’s most historic community also connects conveniently with the Dana Point Trolley.

The Dana Point Trolley connects to the Harbor Shuttle, as well as the San Juan Capistrano and Laguna Beach trolley junctions. The trolley service through this ocean lovers’ paradise is free of charge and runs daily through Labor Day, arriving at each stop every 15 minutes.

The Laguna Beach Trolley has pick-ups every 20 minutes. The free daily service runs through September 3. The Laguna Beach Trolley System offers three different routes through this famous artist colony for your enjoyment, including a convenient connection to the Dana Point Trolley.

The San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point and Laguna Beach trolleys all interconnect, allowing South County explorers to enjoy continuous shuttle service through all three of these cities during summer without the parking hassles!

In addition, San Clemente and Mission Viejo also have successful shuttle services that operate within their respective city boundaries. And the Orange County RanchRide will be on board soon, too.

It’s summertime and the living is easy. I hope you take advantage of these convenient, fun and free trolley services all summer long and encourage your friends and family to do the same. For more detailed information on each of these city trolleys, or to view a map of the entire South County Trolley System, please see my most recent newsletter at SupBartlett.ocgov.com.