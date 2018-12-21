Award Winners Announced for Boat Parade of Lights

By Lillian Boyd, Dana Point Times

The winners of the 44th Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade have been announced after dozens of Christmas light-decorated vessels took part in the two weekend event. Boats embraced the “Western Wonderland” theme with line dancers, campfire, coyote and cactus decorations, ten gallon hats and country music. The harbor tradition attracted thousands of spectators who gathered along the boardwalk to watch each of the 72 participating boats float by on Dec. 7-8, 14-15.

Kim Tilly announced the winners of the boat parade on Sunday, Dec. 16 at the parade’s annual brunch for participants at Harpoon Henry’s restaurant.

“People love this event because the boats are up close and personal and the crowd really feels a part of the event,” Tilly said. “Boaters have helped create holiday history for generations, and this is truly the spirit of Christmas.”

There were 16 winning categories for this year’s Parade of Lights, 17 sponsor awards, as well as three categories for Judges’ Choice awards and one for Yacht Club with Most Entries, which went to Dana West Yacht Club.

Besame Mucho, the vessel with the three dancing cowgirls, took home three awards for Best Crew, Best Theme and Best Sailboat for boats more than 30 feet. Doheny Doll won awards for Best Use of Lights and Best Powerboat for boats less than 30 feet. Mer Sea won for Best Theme and Best Sailboat, and Sea Wind O won for Most Original and Best Powerboat for boats more than 30 feet.

As for sponsored award winners, Supervisor Lisa Bartlett’s office recognized Furlough Daze with the Spirit of OC award. The People’s Choice award went to Fish Tales after the public gave her the nod over Besame Mucho, Rapscillion and Doheny Doll.

THE AWARD WINNERS OF THE DANA POINT HARBOR ASSOCIATION’S 44th ANNUAL BOAT PARADE OF LIGHTS AWARDS ARE:

Best Crew Under 30′ Runner Up – #127 Rider Pride (McTavish)

Best Crew Under 30′ – #150 Radical Sea Monkey ((Radzicki)

Best Crew 30′ Over runner Up – #97 Good Times (Hartung)

Best Crew 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho (Hannegan)

Best Animation Under 30′ Runner Up – #148 Amber Marie (Booth)

Best Animation Under 30′ – #95 Furlough Daze

Best Animation 30′ Over Runner Up – #131 Cetacean (Pantukhoff)

Best Animation 30′ Over – #188 Prime Time (Ziccardi)

Best Use of Color Under 30′ Runner Up – #59 Deep Color (Nettleton)

Best Use of Color Under 30′ – #166 Drummer Boy (May)

Best Use of Color 30′ Over Runner Up – #191 Sea Wind O (Alter)

Best Use of Color 30′ Over – #108 Hair of the Dog (Laidlaw)

Best Use of Lights Under 30′ Runner Up – #75 Sparkle (Stewart)

Best Use of Lights Under 30′ – #2 Doheny Doll (Micalizzi)

Best Use of Lights 30′ Over Runner Up – #155 Teaser ((Peter)

Best Use of Lights 30′ Over – #34 Rapscallion (Miraglia)

Most Original Under 30′ Runner Up – #56 San Clemente (Kilpatrick)

Most Original Under 30′ – #32 Fish Tales (Stewart)

Most Original 30′ Over Runner Up – #194 San Mateo (Bo-DWS)

Most Original 30′ Over – #191 Sea Wind O (Alter)

Best Theme Under 30′ Runner Up – #150 Radical Sea Monkey (Radzicki)

Best Theme Under 30′ – #11 Mer Sea (Gramlich)

Best Theme 30′ Over Runner Up – ##34 Rapscallion (Miraglia)

Best Theme 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho (Hannegan)

Best Sailboat Under 30′ Runner Up – #182 Dulce (Hostert)

Best Sailboat Under 30′ – #11 Mer Sea (Gramlich)

Best Sailboat 30′ Over Runner Up – #42 Relentless (Shilo)

Best Sailboat 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho (Hannegan)

Best Powerboat Under 30′ Runner Up – #32 Fish Tales (Stewart)

Best Powerboat Under 30′ – #2 Doheny Doll (Micalizzi)

Best Powerboat 30′ Over Runner Up – #131 Cetacean (Pantukhoff)

Best Powerboat 30′ Over – #191 Sea Wind O (Alter)

Yacht Club with Most Entries – DANA WEST YACHT CLUB (5PEAT)

JUDGES CHOICE TROPHY – Must be in all 4 nights-Cumulative points

JUDGES CHOICE – Under 30′ – #2 Doheny Doll 395 out of 420 (Micalizzi)

JUDGES CHOICE – 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho 403 out of 420 (Hannegan)

SPONSOR AWARD WINNERS

Supervisor Bartlett’s Award – Spirit of OC –

#95 Furlough Daze – Doug Mack

BK Cellar’s – Uncorked Award

#88 Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan

White Pelican – Best New Entry Under 30′

#169 Lucky Us – Mark Malito

Mariner’s Yacht & Ship Brokerage- Best New Entry Over 30’

#191 Sea Wind O – Jeff Alter

West Coast Yacht Club –Nauti Nautical

#77 Mahalo – Dick Davidson

Chamber of Commerce – Best Teamwork

#127 Rider Pride – Jeff & Moira MacTavich

Dana Point Boater’s Association – Spirit Award

#155 Teaser – David & Marcy Peter

Proud Mary’s – Best Music

#88 Besame Mucho – Lynn & Dan Hannegan

#166 Drummer Boy – David May

#108 Hair of the Dog – Kevin Laidlaw

Dana Wharf Sportsfishing – Kids Cup

3rd #148 Amber Marie – Shane Booth

2nd #75 Sparkle K – Wes Stewart

1st #56 San Clemente – Brian Kilpatrick

Harbor Grill – “Hee Haw Award”

3rd #194 San Mateo – Capt. Bo

2nd #191 Sea Wind O – Jeff Alter

1st #32 Fish Tales – Ron Stewart

Coffee Importers – Latte Lights Cup

3rd #108 Hair of the Dog – Kevin Laidlaw

2nd #191 Sea Wind O – Jeff Alter

1st #2 Doheny Doll – Chuck Micalizzi

Nordhavn – Best Sailboat

#11 Mer Sea – Chuck Gramlich

People’s Choice Award

#32 Fish Tales – Ron Stewart

(Runner Ups – #88 Besame Mucho, #34 Rapscillion, #2 Doheny Doll)

Hennessey’s – Best Power Boat

#34 Rapscallion – Nick Miraglia

Waterman’s Restaurant – Staff Pick

#32 Fish Tales – Ron Stewart

Wind & Sea – Best in Parade

#88 Besame Mucho- Lynn & Dan Hannegan

City of Dana Point– Mayor’s Cup

#2 Doheny Doll – Chuck Micalizzi