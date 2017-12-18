Award Winners Announced for 43rd Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade Of Lights  

Dana Point Harbor celebrated the holidays over two weekends with the 43rd Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights on Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16. This year’s theme was “A Super Hero Holiday”. A press release from the Dana Point Harbor Association, announcing the winners, said “The boater’s interpretations of Super Heroes included not only the comic book heroes of yesterday, but also the new heroes of today like Paw Patrol and Justice League as well as everyday heroes including military and first respondents. The theme showcased boats with spectacular displays of super Santa and rudolph as the original holiday hero. Boaters also decorated their boats with themes from the comics including Batman, Spiderman, Capt. America, and the Justice League, as well as local Military and First Respondents.“
The Award Winners of the Dana Point Harbor Association’s 43rd Annual Boat Parade Of Lights:
Best Crew Under 30′ Runner Up – #89 Aqua Lounge – Kidell
Best Crew Under 30′ – #134 Ship Faced – Provance
Best Crew 30′ Over runner Up – #108 Hair of the Dog – Laidlaw
Best Crew 30′ Over – #171 Club M Sea – McFadden
Best Animation Under 30′ Runner Up – #56 San Clemente – Kirkpatrick
Best Animation Under 30′ – #150 Radical Sea Monkey – Radzicki
Best Animation 30′ Over Runner Up – #147 Dana Pride – DWS
Best Animation 30′ Over – #8 – Good times – Hartung
Best Use of Color Under 30′ Runner Up – #38 Mer Sea – Gramlich
Best Use of Color Under 30′ – #22 Hi-De-Ho – Heyde
Best Use of Color 30′ Over Runner Up – #55 Alcyone
Best Use of Color 30′ Over – #145 Reel Fun – DWS
Best Use of Lights Under 30′ Runner Up – #95 Furlough Daze – Mack
Best Use of Lights Under 30′ – #75 Sparkling – Soria
Best Use of Lights 30′ Over Runner Up – #69 Moist Obsession
Best Use of Lights 30′ Over – #108 Hair of the Dog – Laidlaw
Most Original Under 30′ Runner Up – #32 No Name – Stewart
Most Original Under 30′ – #19 – Jackie – DPYC Jrs.
Most Original 30′ Over Runner Up – #155 Teaser – Peter
Most Original 30′ Over – #34 Kona Fever – Miraglia
Best Theme Under 30′ Runner Up – #127 Rider Pride – MacTavish
Best Theme Under 30′ – #2 Doheny Doll – Micalizzi
Best Theme 30′ Over Runner Up – #69 Moist Obsession
Best Theme 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho
Best Sailboat Under 30′ Runner Up – #41 Sonsy – Randall
Best Sailboat Under 30′ – #38 Mer Sea – Gramlich
Best Sailboat 30′ Over Runner Up – #55 Alcyone – Williams
Best Sailboat 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho
Best Powerboat Under 30′ Runner Up – #32 No Name Stewart
Best Powerboat Under 30′ – #2 – Doheny Doll – Micallizi
Best Powerboat 30′ Over Runner Up – #155 Teaser
Best Powerboat 30′ Over – #108 Hair of the Dog
Yacht Club with Most Entries – DANA WEST YACHT CLUB (4PEAT)
PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD –
1st – #34 Kona Fever – Nick Miraglia
2nd – Hair of the Dog
3rd – Ship Faced
4th – Moist Obsession
(532 Total Votes)
JUDGES CHOICE TROPHY – (Must be in All 4 nights-Cumulative Points)
JUDGES CHOICE – Under 30′ – #2 Doheny Doll – Micallizi
JUDGES CHOICE – 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho
Supervisor Bartlett’s Award – Spirit of OC – #61 Amber Marie – Booth
SPONSOR AWARD WINNERS
- Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa – Hero Holiday – #156 Trojan Wood – Krutick
- White Pelican – Best New Entry Under 30’ – #75 Sparkling – Soria
- Dream Catcher Yachts – Best New Entry Over 30’ – #34 Kona Fever – Miraglia
- Dana West Marina Company – Character Cup – #69 Moist Obsession – Groves
- Cap’t Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari – Reason for the Season – #38 Mer Sea – Chuck Gramlich
- West Coast Yacht Club –Nauti Nautical – #42 Relentless II – Shilo
- Chamber of Commerce – Best Crew – #171 Club M Sea – McFadden
- Dana Point Boater’s Association – Spirit Award – #55 Alcyone – Williams
- Proud Mary’s – Best Music
3rd #8 Good Times – Hartung
2nd #19 Jackie – DPYC Jrs.
1st # 69 Moist Obsession – Groves
- Dana Wharf Sportsfishing – Kids Cup – #32 No Name Stewart
- Harbor Grill – “Everyday Hero”
3rd #145 Reel Fun – Dana Wharf Sportfishing
2nd #69 Moist Obsession – Donna/Mike Groves DPYC/DWYC
1st #34 Kona Fever – Nick Miraglia
- Nordhavn “Most Seaworthy Hero” – #56 San Clemente – Kilpatrick
Coffee Importers – Latte Lights Cup
3rd #35 Aqueous – Bloomfield
2nd #155 Teaser – Peter #35 –
1st #2 Doheny Doll – Micallizi
- Wine Bistro – Best Sailboat – #12 Pilgrimage – Sea Scout/Mariner’s
- Hennessey’s – Best Power Boat – #108 Hair of the Dog – Kevin Laidlaw
- Waterman’s Restaurant – Staff Pick- #2 Doheny Doll – Micallizi
- Wind & Sea – Best in Parade– #88 Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan
- City of Dana Point– Mayor’s Cup – #88 BESAME MUCHO – LYNN HANNEGAN
