Award Winners Announced for 43rd Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade Of Lights  

Dana Point Harbor celebrated the holidays over two weekends with the 43rd Annual Dana Point Harbor Boat Parade of Lights on Dec. 8, 9, 15, 16. This year’s theme was “A Super Hero Holiday”. A press release from the Dana Point Harbor Association, announcing the winners, said “The boater’s interpretations of Super Heroes included not only the comic book heroes of yesterday, but also the new heroes of today like Paw Patrol and Justice League as well as everyday heroes including military and first respondents. The theme showcased boats with spectacular displays of super Santa and rudolph as the original holiday hero. Boaters also decorated their boats with themes from the comics including Batman, Spiderman, Capt. America, and the Justice League, as well as local Military and First Respondents.“

The Award Winners of the Dana Point Harbor Association’s 43rd Annual Boat Parade Of Lights:

Best Crew Under 30′ Runner Up – #89 Aqua Lounge – Kidell

Best Crew Under 30′ – #134 Ship Faced – Provance

Best Crew 30′ Over runner Up – #108 Hair of the Dog – Laidlaw

Best Crew 30′ Over – #171 Club M Sea – McFadden

Best Animation Under 30′ Runner Up – #56 San Clemente – Kirkpatrick

Best Animation Under 30′ – #150 Radical Sea Monkey – Radzicki

Best Animation 30′ Over Runner Up – #147 Dana Pride – DWS

Best Animation 30′ Over – #8 – Good times – Hartung

Best Use of Color Under 30′ Runner Up – #38 Mer Sea – Gramlich

Best Use of Color Under 30′ – #22 Hi-De-Ho – Heyde

Best Use of Color 30′ Over Runner Up – #55 Alcyone

Best Use of Color 30′ Over – #145 Reel Fun – DWS

Best Use of Lights Under 30′ Runner Up – #95 Furlough Daze – Mack

Best Use of Lights Under 30′ – #75 Sparkling – Soria

Best Use of Lights 30′ Over Runner Up – #69 Moist Obsession

Best Use of Lights 30′ Over – #108 Hair of the Dog – Laidlaw

Most Original Under 30′ Runner Up – #32 No Name – Stewart

Most Original Under 30′ – #19 – Jackie – DPYC Jrs.

Most Original 30′ Over Runner Up – #155 Teaser – Peter

Most Original 30′ Over – #34 Kona Fever – Miraglia

Best Theme Under 30′ Runner Up – #127 Rider Pride – MacTavish

Best Theme Under 30′ – #2 Doheny Doll – Micalizzi

Best Theme 30′ Over Runner Up – #69 Moist Obsession

Best Theme 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho

Best Sailboat Under 30′ Runner Up – #41 Sonsy – Randall

Best Sailboat Under 30′ – #38 Mer Sea – Gramlich

Best Sailboat 30′ Over Runner Up – #55 Alcyone – Williams

Best Sailboat 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho

Best Powerboat Under 30′ Runner Up – #32 No Name Stewart

Best Powerboat Under 30′ – #2 – Doheny Doll – Micallizi

Best Powerboat 30′ Over Runner Up – #155 Teaser

Best Powerboat 30′ Over – #108 Hair of the Dog

Yacht Club with Most Entries – DANA WEST YACHT CLUB (4PEAT)

PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARD –

1st – #34 Kona Fever – Nick Miraglia

2nd – Hair of the Dog

3rd – Ship Faced

4th – Moist Obsession

(532 Total Votes)

JUDGES CHOICE TROPHY – (Must be in All 4 nights-Cumulative Points)

JUDGES CHOICE – Under 30′ – #2 Doheny Doll – Micallizi

JUDGES CHOICE – 30′ Over – #88 Besame Mucho

Supervisor Bartlett’s Award – Spirit of OC – #61 Amber Marie – Booth

SPONSOR AWARD WINNERS

Laguna Cliffs Marriott Resort & Spa – Hero Holiday – #156 Trojan Wood – Krutick

#156 Trojan Wood – Krutick White Pelican – Best New Entry Under 30’ – #75 Sparkling – Soria

#75 Sparkling – Soria Dream Catcher Yachts – Best New Entry Over 30’ – #34 Kona Fever – Miraglia

#34 Kona Fever – Miraglia Dana West Marina Company – Character Cup – #69 Moist Obsession – Groves

#69 Moist Obsession – Groves Cap’t Dave’s Dolphin & Whale Safari – Reason for the Season – #38 Mer Sea – Chuck Gramlich

– #38 Mer Sea – Chuck Gramlich West Coast Yacht Club –Nauti Nautical – #42 Relentless II – Shilo

#42 Relentless II – Shilo Chamber of Commerce – Best Crew – #171 Club M Sea – McFadden

#171 Club M Sea – McFadden Dana Point Boater’s Association – Spirit Award – #55 Alcyone – Williams

#55 Alcyone – Williams Proud Mary’s – Best Music

3rd #8 Good Times – Hartung

2nd #19 Jackie – DPYC Jrs.

1st # 69 Moist Obsession – Groves

Dana Wharf Sportsfishing – Kids Cup – #32 No Name Stewart

#32 No Name Stewart Harbor Grill – “Everyday Hero”

3rd #145 Reel Fun – Dana Wharf Sportfishing

2nd #69 Moist Obsession – Donna/Mike Groves DPYC/DWYC

1st #34 Kona Fever – Nick Miraglia

Nordhavn “Most Seaworthy Hero” – #56 San Clemente – Kilpatrick

Coffee Importers – Latte Lights Cup

3rd #35 Aqueous – Bloomfield

2nd #155 Teaser – Peter #35 –

1st #2 Doheny Doll – Micallizi

Wine Bistro – Best Sailboat – #12 Pilgrimage – Sea Scout/Mariner’s

– #12 Pilgrimage – Sea Scout/Mariner’s Hennessey’s – Best Power Boat – #108 Hair of the Dog – Kevin Laidlaw

– #108 Hair of the Dog – Kevin Laidlaw Waterman’s Restaurant – Staff Pick- #2 Doheny Doll – Micallizi

– Staff Pick- #2 Doheny Doll – Micallizi Wind & Sea – Best in Parade – #88 Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan

– #88 Besame Mucho – Lynn Hannegan City of Dana Point– Mayor’s Cup – #88 BESAME MUCHO – LYNN HANNEGAN