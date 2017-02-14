By Kristina Pritchett

The Aventura Sailing Association invites guests to a night of laughter as they host Chas Elstner for their comedy night and open house on Saturday, Feb. 18.

Members and guests are invited to join the sailing association for an evening of entertainment with Elstner and host Joey Bielaska.

Bielaska said they try to host a comedian every three to four months and was excited for the upcoming show.

has been seen on MTV’s 1/2 Hour Comedy Hour, VH-1’s Standup Spotlight and Entertainment Tonight.

Bielaska previously owned his own comedy clubs and opened for Tim Allen and Soupy Sales.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.aventurasailing.com/event. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Aventura Sailing is located at 24707 Dana Drive, Dana Point.