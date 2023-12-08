By Megan Bianco

In Todd Haynes’ new film out on Netflix, May December, we have a satire clearly inspired by the real 1997 case of 35-year-old schoolteacher Mary Kay Letourneau, who was exposed and arrested for taking advantage of her 13-year-old student Vili Fualaau.

What shocked the world was not only the age difference, but the fact that the pair stayed together to get married and raise a family. It’s tricky when someone who is clearly a victim from a public perspective doesn’t want to be labeled a victim.

The film also works as a commentary on how self-important Hollywood comes across when it produces biopics and historical dramas about serious incidents. With May December, Natalie Portman plays Elizabeth Berry, a TV actress traveling to Savannah, Georgia to do research for a character in an indie drama based on a real scandal. The subjects are local spouses, 59-year-old Gracie (Julianne Moore) and 36-year-old Joe Yoo (Charles Melton), with Elizabeth cast as the former.

Though the couple is apprehensive at first, they invite the star over for an extended visit while their twins, Mary (Elizabeth Yu) and Charlie (Gabriel Chung), are graduating from high school. For the next week, Elizabeth gets her share of details and secrets that shock and fascinate her.

Rather than frame the movie as a typical drama, Haynes and screenwriter Samy Burch choose the dark comedy route, most evident with Marcelo Zarvos’ score. The constant piano channels the usual cues and transitions associated with an era when exploitative gossip/drama was normal in tabloids and daytime TV.

Because the subject of May December is sensitive, none of the campy moments or comic relief are directed at Melton’s character, but rather at how ridiculous all the other, much older adults are in his life.

Portman’s Elizabeth is naturally disturbed by the backstory of the much older woman/younger man relationship she’s witnessing, but also unashamedly using it more for her performance than any actual justice.

The scenes in which she interviews Gracie, Joe, their family and their friends look like an investigative journalist crafting an exposé, when it’s actually just inspiration for a flashy movie role.

Moore begins May December as the ordinary, everyday mom/housewife to the viewer before unraveling into a truly pathetic and despicable person by the end. The most sympathetic, naturally, is Melton as Joe, who tragically realizes during Elizabeth’s visit that he doesn’t really have anyone on his side besides his kids. He is now forced to come to terms that his marriage and adult life decisions weren’t entirely consensual.

May December treads the line of commentary and irony, so it doesn’t necessarily offer a solution for Joe or this kind of incident in general. Life goes on, as it usually does in real life. If you’re comfortable with the subversive tone and dark humor of the acting and Haynes’ direction, May December could be worth a watch for you.