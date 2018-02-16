Scholarships are being offered for high school seniors in the Capistrano Unified School District and Oceanside School District who have a family member, present or retired, enlisted or commissioned, in the military at Camp Pendleton. The scholarships are being offered by the Assistance League of Capistrano Valley.

Requirements and instructions on how to apply for the scholarships are as follows: Students must be in the Capistrano Unified School District or Oceanside School District. They can get an application from either their counselor at their school or by writing to scholarshipsALCV@gmail.com. They must have a letter of acceptance to a two or four-year college or trade school. They must also have at least a 2.5 GPA. The application includes an essay, and students must provide references and a transcript. Applications are returned to their school counselor and up to $10,000 in tuition is available. The deadline to apply is April 9. For further information reach out to, scholarshipsALCV@gmail.com.