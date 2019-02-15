The Dana Point Civic Association will have a meeting on Friday, Feb. 22 at 8:30 a.m. at Jim Miller’s Coffee Importers in the harbor. The guest speaker will be Bill Brough, Dana Point’s representative in the 73rd Assembly District of California. Brough will be providing an update of current events.

Coffee will be complimentary, courtesy of Coffee Importers. All are welcome to attend. Coffee Importers is located at 34531 Golden Lantern, Dana Point. Coffee Chats are typically held on the third Friday of each month, subject to change based on weather.