The fourth Dana Point ArtFest is seeking artists for their upcoming event.

More than 80 artists will be featured with unique booths along Del Prado between Ruby Lantern and Old Golden Lantern.

Organizers of the event are seeking applications from artists of all fine art mediums including sculpture, ceramics, art glass, jewelry, painting, drawing, photography, woodworking and metalwork.

The selection committee is looking for unique and original artwork of their own design and execution and will base the reviews on specific artistic criteria, emphasizing the high levels of creativity and technical competence.

To submit work, applicants must present photos or their online portfolio by emailing dpartfest@gmail.com.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For more information, visit www.danapointchamber.com/events.