By Daniel Ritz

THE LATEST: Dana Point is ringing in National Arts and Humanities Month by lining the streets of Del Prado Avenue with almost 100 local artists in its fifth installment of the Dana Point ArtFest on Sunday, Oct. 1.

Artists who will be present range from high-end painters featured in the esteemed galleries of Laguna Beach and beyond, to eccentric and whimsical novelty craftsmen. A vast array of mediums will be on display as well, ranging from: paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, art glass, jewelry, photography, woodworking, metalwork and more.

Reporting more than 1,000 attendees last year, ArtFest returns in new and improved form this fall with the addition of musical acts, including The Sam Shepherd Trio.

Nancy Jenkins, chairman of the Arts and Culture Committee of Dana Point, is excited about the new musical element included in this year’s ArtFest.

“It’s truly a celebration of the arts and community coming together,” Jenkins said. “We want to start an artistic movement in Dana Point.”

WHAT’S NEXT: The Dana Point Artfest will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is free to the public with free parking accessible. Food and libations will be readily available for purchase from local restaurants, many of which will be open special hours in order to accommodate the increased traffic. For more information, visit www.dpartfest.com.