FROM THE ARCHIVES: Serra School, Capistrano Beach

Serra School, Capistrano Beach, 1932

Mrs. Edward Reeder and Serra School children. Photo: Capistrano Beach Chamber of Commerce.

This is just one sample of the many items included in the time capsule placed at Dana Point Harbor during the harbor’s “rock placing” (groundbreaking) in 1966. The capsule was opened during a special ceremony in Aug. 2016.

