From the Archives: October 2017

Dana Point Harbor Under Development
This photo, taken in 1967, shows the Dana Point Harbor under construction. Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives
This image was taken during the dedication ceremony of the still-under-construction Dana Point Harbor, and the placing of the time capsule on Aug. 29, 1966 From the Jonathan Morgan Jenkins Collection, Acc#2016.13
DPT_1013_Living_Surfing
Ron Drummond and his dog are pictured canoeing at the Dana Cove in July 1966. Photo by Peter Sanford via Orange County Archives.
