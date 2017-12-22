From The Archives: December 2017

Every week, the Dana Point Times will feature a historic picture. Online, the Dana Point Times will create a gallery of this month’s photos. To submit your historical photos, please provide information about the scene along with your name for credit to editorial@danapointtimes.com.
Photo Gallery
Sidney Woodruff
Dana Point yacht race, 1929. Developer H. Sidney Woodruff presents a cup to the winner of a Dana Point regatta, 1929. Caption: Photo: Laguna Beach Panhellenic Club
Doheny Place 1960
Two single-level homes on Doheny Place, Capistrano Beach, circa 1960. Photo: Orange County Archives
comments (0)