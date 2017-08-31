This photo shows the jetty in the Dana Point Harbor being constructed in January 1967. The photo is part of the Orange County Archives, and can be found in their Flickr account.

Every week, the Dana Point Times will be showing a historical photo from around the city. Once a month, we’ll compile the month’s photos into a gallery.

If you have a photo you would like to share please send the photo, your name for credit as well as any information about the photo to editorial@danapointtimes.com.

Photo: Courtesy of Orange County Archives