Anthony Small Named Newest Member of California Arts Council 2018 Grant Review Panel

By Daniel Ritz, Dana Point Times

Dana Point Arts and Culture Commission Director Anthony Small was recently named a member of the California Arts Council 2018 Grant Review Panel. Small will serve as a member of a six-to-eight-person committee helping to shape a creative California, participating in cultural policy and gaining insight into the grant-making process.

Small said he was honored that he was selected. He said he was initially researching grant opportunities for his role in the Dana Point Arts and Culture Commission when he saw the opportunity to participate in the Grant Review Panel. The California Arts Council invests in California nonprofit arts organizations, units of government and social service/community nonprofit organizations via competitive grant programs designed to foster social progress and a sense of community through participation in the arts.

To learn more about the Dana Point Arts and Culture Commission visit www.danapoint.org.