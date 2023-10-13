The Friends of the Dana Point Library will host its annual Holiday Book Sale, the nonprofit’s biggest fundraising event of the year, on Saturday, Nov. 4.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Library’s Community Room on Saturday, the Friends of the Dana Point Library will sell like-new books, cards, games and puzzles that have been donated.

Funds raised during the holiday book sale helps to provide new books, supplies and environmental amenities throughout the library as well as programs for children, teens and adults, according to the Friends of the Dana Point Library.

“The Friends’ mission is not only to staff the bookstore but to provide a place where people can purchase gently used books at bargain prices and where our volunteers foster fellowship in the community,” Bookstore Manager Jayne Boydston said. “We hear so often from patrons that our bookstore volunteers are the friendliest and our book and puzzle selection is great.”

Those interested in donating books to the Friends of the Dana Point Library can leave books at receiving bins to the side of the bookstore at any time of the day or night.

Volunteers help run the Friends of the Library Bookstore six days a week adjacent to the public library at 33841 Niguel Road, Dana Point. The bookstore is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from noon to 3 p.m. For more information, call 949-489-3956 during open hours.