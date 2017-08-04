Annual Dana Point Lobster Fest Tickets on Sale

By Kristina Pritchett

The 8th annual Dana Point Lobster Fest is returning to Doheny State Beach this month to raise money for local organizations.

The Monarch Beach Sunrise Rotary Club hosts the event every summer to support groups such as Make-A-Wish, Boys & Girls Club, Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group and more.

Last year, more than 500 people filled Doheny State Beach to eat, play games and listen to live music.

Through Aug. 19, general admission all-you-can-eat tickets are $105 online and $120 at the door, general admission for one lobster is $85 online and $100 at the door, and the Tail Table all you-can-eat lobster tickets for a single person is $150.

For those who cannot make the event, but wish to sponsor a Marine, may do so online at www.danapointlobsterfest.org/buy-tickets.

Parking at Doheny State Beach will be $15 per vehicle, or guests can pay by the hour. Two free VIP parking passes are included with the Tail Table.

During the event there will be appetizers, a bar, lobster, smoked tri-tip steak, desserts, live music and dancing.

Lobster Fest will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19, starting at 4 p.m. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.danapointlobsterfest.org.