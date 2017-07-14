Annual Car Wash to Benefit Marines, Families and Remember Locals

By Kristina Pritchett

This year, the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group is changing up their annual car wash to honor locals.

“We’re calling it the American Hero’s Car Wash,” said Terry Rifkin, president of the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group. “This car wash will honor our hometown heroes, all of the Marines who died in the (Mississippi) crash (on Monday, July 10) as well as the families that love them.”

Rifkin said they will specifically be honoring Capt. Sean Elliott, a Forward Air controller for the 3rd Battalion 2nd Marines. He was killed in the Marine Corps’ cargo plane crash in Mississippi.

His parents, Cindy and John Elliott, San Juan Capistrano residents, are volunteers of the organization, Rifkin said.

Those who attend will have an opportunity to learn about the community and the fighting 5th Marines. Local police and fire fighters will also have their equipment on display.

Proceeds from the event will benefit Wounded Warriors, Marines, Sailors and families of the 5th Marine Regiment.

The Dana Hills High School Football team and Marines will dry the vehicles.

The event will run from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at Doheny Village Hand Car Wash, located at 34241 Doheny Park Road, Capistrano Beach.

For more information, visit www.danapoint5thmarines.com.