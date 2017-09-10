The San Clemente-Dana Point Animal Shelter invites dog owners to attend its low cost vaccine clinic at the shelter on Wednesday, Sept. 13, from 5-7 p.m. The shelter is located at 221 Avenida Fabricante in San Clemente.

Participants must be residents of the cities of Dana Point or San Clemente in order to receive the free rabies vaccine for their dog(s). Residents must also license their dog at the time the vaccine is administered. For those who do not qualify for a free rabies vaccination, there will be a $5 charge. The services and pricing offered at the clinic include free rabies shots (with purchase of a dog license), Da2PP for $10, Bordetella for $10 and microchips are $15. For more information, call the shelter at 949.492.1617.