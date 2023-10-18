The Aliso Viejo Stanley Haus has once again named the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group as the beneficiary of its “Nightmare Before Christmas” Halloween display.

The Stanley family is supporting the nonprofit by collecting donations from those who come to visit the Halloween display at their Aliso Viejo home. Last year, the Stanleys donated $5,000 to the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group, according to the nonprofit.

Over the past 25 years, the Stanley family has decked out their yard with a unique Halloween display, with this year’s “Nightmare Before Christmas” theme featuring colorful animated displays depicting scenes from the movie across eight properties on the cul-de-sac.

Viewing dates run through Oct. 31. On Sundays through Thursdays, it’ll be open from 6-9 p.m., and from 6-10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. Families in costume offer hot cocoa and treats to visitors.

The house is located at 8 Oak Ridge Circle, Aliso Viejo.

More information about the Stanley home display can be found at the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group website, danapoint5thmarines.com/the-stanley-haus/.