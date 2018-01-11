Alcohol Nuisance Abatement Ordinance Survey

The City of Dana Point’s Homeless Task Force met in late November to discuss the potential of introducing an Alcohol Nuisance Abatement Ordinance. The Task Force consists of representatives from the following entities: Dana Point City Council, Dana Point Chamber of Commerce, County of Orange, California State Parks, Dana Point Harbor Merchants Association, Dana Point Planning Commission, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934 and Doheny Village Merchants Association.

Several cities in California have introduced alcohol nuisance abatement ordinances to protect residential, commercial, industrial and civic areas from the harmful effects attributable to the sale of single serve alcoholic beverages for off-site consumption, in particular 50 milliliters “airline bottles”. The purpose is to reduce negative community impacts such as litter, loitering, graffiti, unruly behavior, public drunkenness, vandalism and escalated noise levels. It is also a tool to monitor establishments to promote a healthy and safe business environment in Dana Point.

The Task Force recommended that the business community be asked for their input on this topic. The City of Dana Point and the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce are requesting the community complete a brief survey so they may better understand the business community’s views on an alcohol nuisance abatement. The survey will take approximately 3-5 minutes. Answers will remain confidential. To complete the survey visit www.survey.constantcontact.com/survey/a07ef0mizanjc8cu86x/a011pjcav0obk/greeting