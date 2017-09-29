By Daniel Ritz

The president of Aegis Living, Judy Meleliat, said the most important reason they take part in an annual cash and gift giveaway for their staff is that, “We attempt to transform someone’s life, because that is what every one of our employees does every day.”

Maria Garcia De Cervantes, the longest tenured housekeeper at Aegis Living, is feeling transformed, to the tune of $50,000.

On Sept. 27, at their facility on Camino de Estrella in Capistrano Beach, surrounded by family and friends, a tearfully grateful Cervantes was handed an oversized check by the Aegis executive staff visiting from their headquarters in Seattle.

“I cannot think of a better person to have this than Maria,” said Eric Medor, general manager of the Aegis Dana Point facility. “I’ve worked in this industry a long time, and Maria is absolutely the best.”

Selected at random in a pool of over 2,300 employees, Meleliat described Cervantes’ selection as a karmic coincidence.

Upon receiving the check, Cervantes told the Dana Point Times that she couldn’t believe it when she found out. “It’s just too much. It’s too much money for me. I want to thank everyone, we all work so hard. I can’t believe this happened to me.”

Cervantes, married for 33 years, says the first thing she plans to do with the money is to go on a honeymoon with her husband, which they could not financially support at the time of their marriage.