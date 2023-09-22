Say hello to Thelma, a 1-year-old sweetie with a great personality. After raising three strapping male kittens as a single mother, Thelma is ready for a fresh start. She is an easy-going girl and enjoys spending her days birdwatching in a sunny window. Thelma doesn’t mind other cats, but she would do best in a quiet home where she can finally have some “me time.”

If you are interested in adopting Thelma, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.