Salem is a 1½-year-old gentle soul who wants nothing more than a quiet spot to rest his head. Mild-mannered and oh, so sweet, Salem would likely be an ideal lap cat. Though he wouldn’t mind spending most of his day snoozing, Salem also has a fun and playful side and loves to chase his toys. He would thrive in a quiet home where he can be the center of attention.

If you are interested in adopting Salem, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.