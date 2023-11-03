Hank Williams is quite the little charmer. This 2-year-old cutie would love nothing more than to shower you with affection. He is happy to run and play in the yard with the other dogs, but wouldn’t mind being the only pet in a home where he doesn’t have to share the spotlight. Come meet Hank Williams, and he’s sure to steal your heart.

If you are interested in adopting Hank Williams, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.