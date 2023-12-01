Say hello to Elliot, a 5-year-old sweetheart of a dog with a great personality. Quiet and a little shy at first, Elliot wants nothing more than to be by your side. With a little patience, he quickly warms up and shows off what a happy and affectionate little guy he can be. Won’t you give this loveable little guy a chance?

If you are interested in adopting Elliot, please visit petprojectfoundation.org/adoptions/ to download an adoption application form. Completed forms can be emailed to animalservices@scdpanimalshelter.org, and you will be contacted about making an interaction appointment.