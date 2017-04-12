Beth MacLean, executive vice president and bank loan portfolio manager at PIMCO, will be a keynote speaker during the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Women’s Leadership Forum on April 28.

The forum will be held at Saddleback College and will have panel discussions with women in the fields of business, science and the community as well as breakout sessions and workshops.

Topics to be discussed are networking, overcoming barriers/bias and shattering the glass ceiling and salary negotiation workshops.

The forum is open to local college students and the general public. Registration is free and the first 100 people will receive a free lunch.

To register, visit www.aauw-womens-leadership-fourm-eventbrite.com.

For more information, call Laurie Jacobs at 949.361.8463.