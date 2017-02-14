AARP Tax Counseling for the elderly is offering free income tax preparation for low to moderate income taxpayers at the Dana Point Senior Center on Thursdays from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. until April 13.

All ages are welcome, and people don’t have to reside in Dana Point to utilize the free service.

For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call 949.496.4252. Taxpayers can call 1.800.227.7669 and enter their zip code to find their nearest tax preparation site.

The Senior Center is located at 34052 Del Obispo Street, Dana Point.