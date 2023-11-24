From the breaks we surf to the boards we ride, there’s no better place to be a surfer than right here

Thanksgiving is here. That’s radical. Time flies when you’re having fun, I suppose.

What a year in surf we’ve had in our local waters, and as you sit back and wait for the turkey to come out of the oven and the post-feast nap to consume you, here’s some optimism and surf stoke to launch you into the holiday season.

If you live and surf in San Clemente, Dana Point or surrounding areas, you have much to be thankful for.

We have a healthy, relatively clean marine environment with a myriad of world-class surf breaks right here in our own backyard–from Lower Trestles, where world champions are crowned every year, to the playful lines at Doheny, where seemingly every local kid learned to stand up.

Salt Creek has its days, and there’s nothing better than a long, sunny day at San Onofre. We really are lucky.

Of course, this doesn’t mean there aren’t issues. Coastal erosion from Beach Road south through San Onofre Bluffs is a real and looming threat. The wave at Cotton’s Point is already feeling the effects, with backwash coming off the armoring rocks and reverberating back into the lineup.

Waves at Calafia and Riviera are a shadow of their former selves, if they even break at all. As we look to 2024, more surfers are going to need to get involved here to help save our beaches.

But that’s not what this column is about this week. This week is all about saying thanks, and like I said, there’s a lot to be thankful for.

I’m always in awe of just how many amazing surfboard shapers and builders there are in this area. From the timeless work of the Hobie Surfboards team, to what Matt Biolos and the folks at Lost are doing making boards for the world’s best surfers; just those two businesses alone are impressive.

But it goes so much deeper than that.

There’s Timmy Patterson, whose boards are somehow always magic. There’s saintly Hamish Graham, whose channel bottoms are world-class—and that’s just in the Surf Ghetto. There are countless other board builders doing it on a smaller scale or just having fun in their garage. For those with a surfboard fetish like me, it’s hard to imagine a more fertile ground to live.

And the same goes with all our environmental stewards and protectors; we have so many people fighting the good fight. I grew up in the ’80s as the Surfrider Foundation was just coming into being. Its work and impact loomed large in my sense of what being a responsible surfer meant. And now, 30-something years later, its headquarters are just a couple miles from my house.

We have organizations such as Surfers Healing that use surfing as a means for working with autistic youth. We have a working farm such as The Ecology Center in San Juan Capistrano that’s reconnecting people to the land and their food. There are First Nation peoples rekindling those same connections.

Big or small, there are so many organizations and groups to get involved in if you’re keen on making the world a better place. As the old saying goes: think globally, act locally.

All of this, every surfer, every business, every beach cleanup or movie screening, every act of stoke and aloha, it all adds up to one amazing surf community. We’re truly fortunate to have such special people around us and such a special place to call home.

And, finally, my challenge to everyone this holiday season: give a wave. Every session you have over the next month, give one wave to someone. That’s it, just one, single wave. It doesn’t cost a thing, and it will help bring a little joy to the world.