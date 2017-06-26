By Allison Jarrell and Eric Heinz

A 9-year-old boy, who was identified as a Las Palmas Elementary School student in San Clemente by the school’s principal, was killed on Sunday, June 25, in a skateboarding accident on a road in the Dana Point Harbor.

According to Orange County Sheriff’s Department (OCSD) officials, at about 5:30 p.m. the boy was hanging on the driver’s side of a Ford E350 van while riding his skateboard, his friend was hanging onto the other side, as his 22-year-old sister was driving. The boy lost control of the board and fell under the wheels of the still-moving vehicle, said Lt. Lane Lagaret, spokesperson for OCSD.

Lagaret said people were attempting to give the boy CPR when they arrived. OCSD has not been made aware of what specific injuries the boy suffered except that they were fatal.

Sgt. Rich Himmel of Dana Point Police Services posted a message to Nextdoor on Monday reporting that deputies responded to the traffic collision in the Harbor.

The boy was pronounced dead at the Mission Regional Medical Center trauma center about an hour after the incident.

The boy’s friend did not suffer any injuries.

“Here at Dana Point Police Services, we are all saddened by this terrible tragedy. Please join us in keeping this family in your thoughts and prayers,” Himmel wrote.

On Monday, Las Palmas Elementary School Principal Kristen Nelson confirmed to the San Clemente Times that the boy was a student at the school she oversees.

“The loss of this student is devastating to all of us at Las Palmas,” Nelson said in a statement. “This student will be greatly missed for his humor, kindness and energy. The entire school community is grieving and will be there for this long-time Las Palmas family.”

Lagaret said the names of those involved have not yet been released. No arrests have been made in the incident, and Lagaret said the accident is currently under investigation.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to assist the family with funeral costs and other expenses at https://www.gofundme.com/vrccq-3500000.