8th Annual Combat Golf Tournament Seeks Players, Sponsors

The 8th annual Combat Golf Tournament will be held on Monday, June 12 to benefit the fighting 5th marines and wounded warriors.

The tournament will be at Arroyo Trabuco Golf Club in Mission Viejo with registration at 9 a.m. and the tournament at 11 a.m.

Tickets are $200 per player and includes golf, lunch, dinner and prizes. Participants are also able to sponsor a marine or wounded warrior to play in the tournament.

Proceeds from the annual event will assist in the Dana Point 5th Marine Regiment Support Group who provides care and comfort to the marines who will be deployed, to take care of the families at Camp Pendleton and to support ill and injured warriors.

There will be a pre-tournament game, raffle prizes, on-course game snipers, a wine putting contest, mine fields and obstacle courses.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.danapoint5thmarines.com/events/2017-combat-golf.