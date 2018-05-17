6th Annual AquaFest to Take Place on May 19

The Dana Point Aquatic Foundation & Westwind Sailing are hosting their 6th Annual AquaFest on Saturday, May 19 to celebrate National Safe Boating Week and to showcase the public access boating, recreation and community programs offered at the OC Sailing & Events Center.

AquaFest includes free lunch, free snow cones, free goodie bags, free lifejackets, free sail rides, free SUP & kayak clinics, free SUP race exhibition, free Jazzercise, music and more.

Westwind Sailing, Mariner Ship 936, Jazzercise, Saddleback College MST, I Heart Yoga in the Park, Performance Paddling and SOAR will all be there with booths sharing their family friendly practices.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Dana Point Aquatic Foundation for the 6th annual AquaFest,” Westwind Sailing founder Diane Wenzel said. “The celebration is held to promote National Safe Boating Week, and we hope ocean lovers of all ages come down to Baby Beach in Dana Point Harbor for a day of free goodies, educational opportunities, and fun in the sun!”

For a full schedule of AquaFest events, visit www.westwindsailing.com/aquafest . Baby Beach, Dana Point Harbor.