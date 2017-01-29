Nighttime lane and ramp closures for the I-5 Freeway have been announced for Monday, Jan. 30.

According to Orange County Transit Authority, crews are expected to do final striping on several northbound ramps and a portion of northbound I-5 at Camino de Estrella at 10 p.m. Monday.

In addition to lane closures, the work will require closing of the following ramps:

  • Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Avenida Vista Hermosa
  • Northbound I-5 off-ramp tp Camino de Estrella
  • Camino de Estrella loop on-ramp to northbound I-5
  • Camino de Estrella straight on-ramp to northbound I-5
  • Northbound I-5 off-ramp to PCH/Beach Cities/Camino Las Ramblas

Ramps are scheduled to close consecutively, not concurrently, according to OCTA.

Caltrans is replacing the PCH Bridge Deck on the loop on-ramp from southbound PCH to northbound I-5. This project is not related to the South County I-5 Improvement Project.

This project requires closing the loop on-ramp for four months.

The demolition requires closing northbound and southbound PCH at I-5 for four nights. Additional intermittent closures are expedited throughout the duration of the project.

For questions, contact the Caltrans Public Information office at 657.328.6000.

