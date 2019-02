The 48th Annual Festival of Whales kicks off with the Whale Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Families are welcome to join in on countless activities including Wyland art lessons, street fairs and car shows all weekend long. After a weekend of fun, be sure to stop by the Whale of a BBQ at Baby Beach Park for some lunch on the beach. For a complete list of events, visit www.festivalofwhales.com. To see our special 48th Annual Dana Point Festival of Whales guide click here.

