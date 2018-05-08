DP LIVING, DP Living Headlines

4.5 Magnitude Earthquake Felt in Dana Point

This morning, May 8, at 4:49 a.m., a 4.5 magnitude earthquake near Cabazon, California, just north of the San Jacinto Mountains National Forest, could be felt in Dana Point almost 100 miles away.

Residents reported their homes shaking, and being woken from their sleep.

Orange County Sheriff’s Department said they received calls reporting the quake, but no reports of damage or injury due to the earthquake.

Earthquake Track, a seismological database reports estimates there are 10,000 to 15,000 earthquakes worldwide between 4.0-4.9 magnitude each year.

