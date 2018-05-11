21st Annual Dana Point Doheny Blues Festival Saturday May 19, Sunday May 20

Dana Point’s Doheny Blues Festival has become almost as legendary as the blues, rock and soul artists that perform on one of the three stages. The 21st Annual festival rocks into town on Saturday, May 19 and Sunday, May 20 at its new seaside venue—Sea Terrace Park. This year’s lineup is powered by original Chicago blues legend Buddy Guy and bad-to-the-bone icon George Thorogood & The Destroyers, alongside Beth Hart, Blues Traveler, Eric Burdon & The Animals, Mercedes Moore, Nikki Hill, Mitch Woods and many more. Music lovers will be able to enjoy more intimate stage areas, spacious GOLD & VIP amenities, an elevated vendor village, craft beer tastings, shade structures and lots of extras while jamming to blues in the park. For more info, including tickets, directions, site maps, parking and daily lineups, go to www.dohenybluesfestival.com.

Share this: Share

Print

Email



Facebook

Twitter



LinkedIn

Reddit



Tumblr

