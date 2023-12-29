As the Dana Point Times annually looks back on top stories throughout the year, 2023 marked the paper’s 15th year of covering local happenings.

The DP Times’ first edition, published in 2008, highlighted changes to come in the city’s Town Center, as the Town Center Plan was being drafted. To mark this milestone anniversary, we reflected on 15 years of growth and development in the Lantern District. In that time, empty lots have been transformed into mixed-use developments, housing many local businesses.

The Lantern District bustled with activity, as a handful of new businesses opened their doors in 2023, including Young’s Beach Shack, Old Acre Winery and BarVino.

The downtown area also saw crowds return to Del Prado for events including the Redo Market, ArtFest and the Dana Point Classic Car Show.

And this past year, the city launched an effort to update its General Plan and clean up city codes. It also began issuing new vacation rental permits for the first time since 2016, when a moratorium on short-term rental permits was imposed, after approving programs to regulate the rentals.

Here are some of the top stories of 2023:

JANUARY

Highlighting key themes for the year, Mayor Mike Frost emphasized support for residents and small businesses by revamping city codes and focusing on City Council and staff interactions with the public.

A community survey conducted in late 2022 and presented to City Council in January showed that keeping the small-town feel, homelessness and public safety were the top three most important local issues to residents.

During its annual Awards & Installation Dinner, the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce celebrated residents and business leaders and installed its new board of directors.

Dana Point celebrates the 52nd annual Festival of Whales in the harbor with a parade, live music, clam chowder cook-off, cardboard dinghy race and more. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

FEBRUARY

At the first meeting in February, the City Council accepted a program regulating short-term rentals within the city’s coastal zone that was approved by the California Coastal Commission in late November 2022, and approved a program to regulate vacation rentals outside the coastal zone.

The city launched an effort to update the General Plan, planning documents that will guide the future of Dana Point, and sought residents’ long-term vision, ideas and policy priorities to inform the update.

The California Coastal Commission approved Dana Point’s Doheny Village Plan, which updates the area’s zoning code in an effort to authorize previously nonconforming structures.

Councilmembers recognized outgoing Police Chief Kirsten Monteleone, who left the city after serving as the role of chief the last past four years and welcomed Capt. Todd Hylton as the head of Dana Point Police Services.

In late February, The Ranch at Laguna Beach celebrated the opening of Young’s Beach Shack, a new concession stand at Salt Creek Beach.

Dana Hills High students, alumni, families and former and current teachers gather on campus to celebrate the school’s 50th anniversary with a pep rally, video time capsule, performances from current students and alumni and more. Photo: Alan Gibby

MARCH

The 52nd annual Festival of Whales brought crowds to the Dana Point Harbor for the weekend event, featuring a parade, special whale-watching excursions, live music and art displays throughout the harbor, local businesses’ clam chowders and a cardboard dinghy race.

Seeking to secure the future of railroad transportation through South Orange County, the Orange County Transportation Authority’s Board of Directors voted to allow staff to initiate the contracting process to study the approximately 7-mile stretch of the rail line running through Dana Point, San Clemente, and unincorporated areas of both Orange and San Diego Counties.

In celebration of National Women’s History Month, Orange County Fifth District Board Supervisor Katrina Foley recognized women making a difference in the arts, blogs, books and publications, radio, stage, podcasts, social media, film, public information, print news and television news.

During the Dana Point Civic Association’s monthly Coffee Chat, Foley announced plans to create a Harbor Advisory Committee to improve transparency and oversight over the redevelopment of Dana Point Harbor.

As cities across California prepared reports on the effectiveness of their housing programs and progress toward meeting their housing goals ahead of the state’s April 1 deadline, Dana Point’s progress report showed that the city remained short of meeting its allocated share of regional housing needs.

The inaugural Dana Point Film Festival celebrates the 60th anniversary of The Endless Summer with a screening of the renowned surf film at sunset at Salt Creek Beach Park. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

APRIL

April marked RJ Café’s 20th anniversary as a beloved spot for locals.

Penelope Pots, a green boutique that offers plants, bouquets, pots, home décor, jewelry and more, celebrated the opening of its newest location in the Lantern District, while local chef Danielle Kuhn opened the wine and cheese shop Avec Moi and relocated her Maison Café + Market in early April.

Full passenger rail service on Metrolink resumed between Oceanside and San Clemente after months of work to stabilize the train track where movement was detected following a storm surge in fall 2022.

Foley held a public forum for the Dana Point Harbor Partners to discuss the ongoing revitalization and answer questions from the community.

The 2023 State of the City centered on “Planning for Prosperity,” with Frost sharing major achievements from the year, including the California Coastal Commission’s approval of the Doheny Village Plan.

(From left) Homeslice’s Chef de Cuisine Marc Sullivan and co-owner Max Fisher celebrate the restaurant’s opening and share a taste of the unique menu, which emphasizes sharing dishes among friends. Among the many new businesses to open its doors in Dana Point in 2023, Homeslice offers a playful Italian menu. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

MAY

The Dana Point Film Festival kicked off its inaugural event, featuring film screenings, panels and discussions centered around marine life, ocean health and the human relationship with the sea.

The city and Dana Point Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9934 honored fallen veterans at Pines Park with a “boots and rifle” ceremony.

With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start to summer, the city’s summer trolley, Movies in the Park, and Concerts in the Park made a return.

Clean Juice, a certified organic franchise offering a variety of healthy food options, opened in Prado West.

The nautical-themed Mermade Market returned to the Ocean Institute, offering an opportunity to support the local artists and makers community.

At the end of May, hundreds of members of the RH Dana Elementary School’s Exceptional Needs Facility community, including former staff members, paraeducators, students, alumni and their families, gathered to remember the school’s 48-year history.

The City of Dana Point hosts its inaugural Ramps & Reels event in Doheny Village with skateboarding and BMX demonstrations, a public street skate course, live music and movie screenings. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

JUNE

June kicked off with the Dana Hills High Class of 2023 crossing the stage to receive their diplomas.

Dana Point ArtFest returned with more than 80 participating artists displaying their photography, paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, glass art, resin art, jewelry, woodwork and metalwork along Del Prado Avenue.

Planning for the financial future of the city, Dana Point City Council adopted $46.4 million and $48.8 million operating budgets for Fiscal Years 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Councilmembers also voted to provide free public Wi-Fi for visitors and residents along Del Prado Avenue.

Dana Point-based nonprofit Fish for Life kicked off its first trip of the season as it took kids with disabilities and their families for a special cruise out of the harbor.

Heal the Bay’s latest Beach Report Card showed that Southern California beaches’ water quality declined after experiencing a wetter-than-average winter. Poche Beach, located on the border of Capistrano Beach and San Clemente, returned to the “Beach Bummer” list.

Local beaches saw the hundreds of “By-the-Wind Sailors,” jelly-like creatures that travel with the wind and currents, wash ashore through the summer.

Music Preserves Foundation and the Ocean Institute brought back their music series, Summer Jams, bringing American roots music to life with live music and discussions with the bands.

Truly Pizza celebrated its grand opening on Del Prado Avenue, offering open artisanal wood-fired pizza.

RH Dana Exceptional Needs Facility Paraeducator Karen Keyte (center) is recognized with the Continuing Honorary Service Award during a reunion event for RH Dana’s Exceptional Needs Facility as it celebrates its merger with the rest of RH Dana Elementary in the upcoming school year. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

JULY

The town celebrated Independence Day with the annual clash of locals armed with water guns out on the Dana Point Harbor for the water wars. Fourth of July festivities wrapped up with the city’s annual fireworks display that lit up the night sky.

Capistrano Unified School District welcomed in a new superintendent, Dr. Christopher Brown, who took over the role after Kirsten Vital Brulte was terminated.

In the boaters’ class-action lawsuit against the DP Harbor Partners over an increase in slip-fee rates, a judge ruled that no facts were in dispute in the case, effectively ruling that the boaters did not have standing to sue.

The DP Harbor Partners is still awaiting a hearing with the California Coastal Commission to discuss two proposed hotel developments that are a part of the $400 million harbor redevelopment after the commission voted to give itself a one-year extension to hear the item.

Awaiting landside construction, the DPHP and harbor businesses contend with rumors and misconceptions about the redevelopment.

Another new business, Old Acre Winery, opened its doors in Dana Point, in the Dana Marina Plaza with a Napa Valley wine lounge.

The City Council announced that Walter and Philip “Flippy” Hoffman, two big wave surfing pioneers, would be the next statues to join Watermen’s Plaza, alongside Joyce Hoffman, Hobie Alter and other legends.

Mayor Mike Frost delivers the annual State of the City address at the Ocean Institute, sharing plans for prosperity in 2023. Photo: Shawn Raymundo

AUGUST

Divers celebrated the inaugural International Scuba Day on Aug. 6 by diving for trash and fishing lines at the marine-protected reefs behind the Ocean Institute.

Dana Point launched its first Ramps & Reels event in Doheny Village, featuring BMX and skateboarding demonstrations, and the Dana Point Classic Car Show returned to Del Prado with more than 300 cars on display.

Students across CUSD celebrated the start of the 2023-24 school year.

Artist Mia Tavonatti and the city unveiled a new mosaic mural on the face of the Lantern Bay stairs—a project six years in the making. The mural depicts a cresting wave on the face of the 118 steps.

The Dana Point Marina unveiled new lantern-themed docks as a nod to the city’s history of lantern lamp posts lining its streets in the mid-1920s.

South Orange County weathered Tropical Storm Hilary with minimal impacts after cities experienced less violenrt weather than projected.

The Villas at Monarch Beach filed paperwork to redevelop the property, adding 183 units, 33 of which would be earmarked as low-income.

The owners of Timeless Teach, which opened its storefront in 1998, said goodbye to the Lantern District as the store closed its doors.

Tandem surfers Barrie and Steve Boehne celebrate the unveiling of a new life-sized bronze statue in Watermen’s Plaza, depicting the couple tandem skating. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

SEPTEMBER

The Ocean Institute celebrated the 39th annual Maritime Festival with simulated booming cannon battles, tours of visiting tall ships, tea time with mermaids and more.

After receiving resident input on the proposed Victoria Boulevard project, Toll Brothers Apartment Living unveiled its redesign, featuring a reduction in the density and building height.

Across town, the 39-unit apartment development on the corner of Pacific Coast Highway and Golden Lantern neared completion.

In coordination with the City of San Juan Capistrano, Dana Point moved forward with plans to widen Stonehill Drive as the cities anticipated traffic impacts from the new Ganahl Lumber.

U.S. Army veteran Shawn Patterson looked to honor fallen friends and Gold Star Families by beginning a 425-mile trek from Dana Point to Salinas, California.

The annual Ohana Festival brings together thousands at Doheny State Beach over the three-day festival weekend, featuring The Killers, Eddie Vedder and Foo Fighters, along with other popular acts such as HAIM, Japanese Breakfast and The Pretenders. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

OCTOBER

Community members gathered to celebrate Dana Hills High’s 50th anniversary with a pep rally, video time capsule, performances from current students and alumni, food trucks and more.

Ohana Festival returned to Doheny State Beach with The Killers, The Pretenders and Foo Fighters headlining the three-day event.

Tandem surfers Barrie and Steve Boehne were the latest to be immortalized at Watermen’s Plaza, with the city erecting a statue of the couple in the act of tandem-skating.

Dana Point celebrated Arts and Humanities month with a trolley tour that included stops at public art and historic landmarks throughout the town.

Mayor Frost and Mayor Pro Tem Jamey Federico led a local delegation to Dana Point’s friendship city, Sorrento, Italy, as the Dana Point Sister Cities International Association worked to form a sister city relationship between the two towns.

Gearing up toward Halloween, longtime Dana Point resident Gary Tovey grew a 1,380-pound pumpkin in his backyard—placing fourth in the Irvine Park Railroad Great Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

Roughly 10,250 participants celebrated Thanksgiving with an early-morning run through the Dana Point Harbor for the 46th annual Turkey Trot. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

NOVEMBER

After years in the making, Homeslice opened on Del Prado, offering a playful sharing menu of Italian cuisine.

The Ocean Institute welcomed the 1975 Hōkūle’a vessel into the harbor, escorted by canoe clubs.

On Veterans Day, the VFW Post 9934, its Ladies Auxiliary, dignitaries and residents gathered to recognize veterans for their service and celebrated new memorial tablets unveiled at Strands Vista Park.

Ahead of Veterans Day, Foley recognized South County servicemembers who went above and beyond the call of duty by continuing to serve in their community after their military service.

Capistrano Beach residents Betty and Buck Hill filed a notice of intent to circulate a petition looking to repeal and replace the city’s vacation rental program.

This year’s sold-out Turkey Trot saw more than 10,000 participants racing through the Dana Point Harbor on Thanksgiving Day.

Dana Hills High prepared to construct a new 14-classroom building on the corner of Golden Lantern and Stonehill Drive as it demolished the aging, 20-year-old portable classroom buildings.

The classroom construction is the first step in a larger rebuild plan for the 50-year-old high school.

Hundreds gather in Pines Park to usher in the holiday spirit with a tree-lighting ceremony, featuring a visit from Santa and his Jolly Trolley, carolers, hot chocolate and a toy drive. Photo: Breeana Greenberg

DECEMBER

December kicked off with the annual tree-lighting ceremonies at La Plaza Park and Pines Park, both of which featured caroling, hot chocolate and visits from Santa.

The 48th annual Boat Parade of Lights saw 72 boats decked with Santas and snowmen, candy canes and peppermints, cruising through the Dana Point Harbor. Continuing the holiday spirit, paddlers launched out of Baby Beach dressed in festive costumes for the annual Santa Paddle.

The Harbor Partners announced it would break ground on the harbor parking structure in January 2024, kicking off the landside portion of the $610 million revitalization.

The council appointed Councilmember Jamey Federico to be the next mayor of Dana Point, and Councilmember Matthew Pagano as mayor pro tem for 2024.