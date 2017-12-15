2018 Dana Point Community Calendar Now Available

Every year, the city of Dana Point produces a complimentary community calendar that includes photos, community events, meetings, holidays, as well as, the CUSD schedule. The city of Dana Point took a new approach to the community calendar for 2018 by creating a photo contest in 2017, #picturedanapoint, to encourage public participation in curating the photos each month.

The photo contest ran from Memorial Day to Labor Day. The city asked residents and visitors to submit photos via social media or through a dedicated email address.

“This year’s calendar is a true community calendar,” said Mayor Viczorek. “I want to thank the residents and visitors who embraced the opportunity to convey the beauty and character of Dana Point through their photos.”

Over 450 photos were submitted for consideration with participants as young as 10 years old. the city used Facebook to gather input on the final calendar selections. This year’s calendar includes photos from an elementary school student, an Instagram famous dog and a professional photographer. Photographers featured in this year’s calendar are: Rachelle Chenier Laible, J. Larson, Isabella Ponce, Curren Wahl, Helena Lawry, Jerry Friedman, Vince Novo, Tom Griffithe, Dan Rodriguez, Ron Sanchez and Sean Rebman.

Copies of the 2018 community calendar can be found at the Dana Point Community Center at 34052 Del Obispo St., as well as Dana Point City Hall, located at 33282 Golden Lantern St.