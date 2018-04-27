2018 Citizens’ Candidate Forum for 49th Congressional District on April 30

EDITORS NOTE: This article, featured in the April 27 edition of the Dana Point, mistakenly reported that this forum would feature the “top” four candidates. Also, forum organizers have confirmed that there will not be a stroll poll taken during the forum.

Meet four contenders from both major parties who are contending for the 49th Congressional seat vacated by Darrell Issa on April 30 from 6:30-7:45 p.m. The forum is hosted by the three non-partisan, nonprofit citizen advocacy groups Capo Cares, Advocates for Responsible Treatment and Coalition to Save San Clemente. This tri-city forum will seek to answer questions gathered from real life “kitchen table” concerns which can be addressed by federal legislators. The four confirmed candidates that will be attending are Republicans Rocky Chavez and Brian Maryott as well as Democrats Doug Applegate and Mike Levin. In addition to the candidates and hosting organizations, the hosts expect a packed house in this venue with a capacity for 800 attendees. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and campaigns will have tables in an adjacent room to hand out literature, and talk to the press and constituents. For more information, contact Eva O’Keefe, (evamk123@gmail.com), Toni Nelson, (capocares@gmail.com), or Laurie Girand (info@responsibletreatment.org). Capo Beach Church. 25975 Domingo Avenue, Capistrano Beach.