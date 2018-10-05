Celebrating the Innovation of Waterman Hobie Alter in October

The Hobie Cat Company has announced the 50th anniversary celebration of the Hobie Cat, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at 9 a.m. at Doheny State Beach, Dana Point. First developed in 1968, the celebration of the Hobie 14 will feature the “Hobie Cat Funtastico,” a 10-mile distance catamaran race that will launch from Doheny State Beach and sail past historic Hobie landmarks along the way.

Boat participation is limited due to safety, so be sure to register early for this once in a lifetime event. You can read about the event and register your boat by visiting www.hcana.hobieclass.com/hobie-cat-50th-anniversary-celebration

As an added tribute, the presentation of the life-sized Hobie Alter statue will take place in the near future, pending completion of the project. The city of Dana Point will announce the date and it will take place at the new linear park adjacent to the South Cove development at 34202 Del Obispo Street. The statue, a bronze creation designed by local artist Lance Jost, will be the anchor piece of a series of statues of local legendary watermen, sculpted by local artist Bill Limebrook