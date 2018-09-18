Rodney Howorth Obituary

Rodney Howorth December 23, 1940 – August 1, 2018

How sad to report that we have lost “one of the best” of our Historical Society’s pillars—our long-time friend and colleague, Rodney Howorth. Rod passed away on August 1 after a long illness.

Rod was a member of the Board of Directors of the Historical Society for the past fourteen years. He served as secretary, as Publicity and Public Relations Chair, as Committee Chair for the Baby Beach Tile Wall Project and for our Historical Society Merchandise. Rod served on every Home Tour Committee after he joined the Board and handled all the Tour logistics that contributed to the smooth operations of these events, he wrote articles for the Newsletter, helped put up and take down and helped staff most every booth that the Society had at local events, volunteered as a docent at the museum and, in general, was always helpful with a gracious good spirit and ready smile. An article written about Rod a few years ago in the Historical Society Newsletter was titled, “If You Need Something Done, Ask a Busy Man.” For Rod Howorth, that says it all.

Rod was a pillar also of our Community with his work in the Lantern Village Association as its president in which capacity he worked for the improvement of this historic core area of Dana Point. He contributed also as a board member of the Dana Point Civic Association, the group that brings us the monthly “Coffee Chat” meetings. Rod was a member of the Committee that brought back the Festival of Whales Parade in 2002 and participated in city government as Chairman of the Dana Point Traffic Improvement Sub-Committee. There were many other miscellaneous efforts on his part to participate in and improve life in Dana Point. All this led to his being chosen as Citizen of the Year by the Dana Point Chamber of Commerce for 2008.

Rodney Howorth was born in Indiana, Pennsylvania and moved to Akron, Ohio with his family as a young boy and then to California in 1956. He graduated from Orange High School. He graduated from California State University, Fullerton and subsequently, had a 35-year career with Rockwell International where he was an Executive Advisor and Contract Negotiator. During those years he lived in several places around the Los Angeles area as his work demanded, many of those years on Balboa Island in Newport Beach. He bought his home in the Lantern Village area of Dana Point and moved here in 1980, glad to be near the beach in this welcoming small town. Rod loved his home here and had happy memories of the special places that existed in those early days.

Those of us who knew Rod and worked with him will always remember his generosity, his great sense of humor, willingness to help and his caring about those around him. So, we must bid a long, fond farewell to this good citizen and good friend.

Written by Mary Crowl for the Dana Point Historical Society News Letter

Rodney was preceded in death by his parents, James J. Howorth and Pearl Marie King Howorth in 1999 and his sister, Kathleen Marie Rollins in 2014. Rodney is survived by his sister, Susan Ann Howorth Schueler and his brother in law Danny Rollins.

RIP Rodney, you were loved by many and will be missed by all!