Kyle Escobar Memorial Paddle Out at Salt Creek

DSC_0065
Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson
DSC_0080
DSC_0098
DSC_0138
DSC_0140
DSC_0158
DSC_0167
DSC_0197
DSC_0201
DSC_0203
DSC_0204
DSC_0216
DSC_0243
DSC_0260
DSC_0320
By Daniel Ritz
On the evening of Feb. 8, family members, friends, classmates and community members performed a paddle-out at Salt Creek Beach in honor of Aliso Niguel High School senior Kyle Escobar. Escobar died unexpectedly on Feb. 5.
“He was a caring person who always put others before himself” commented friend and event organizer Noah McPherson.
More than 130 people participated in the sunset paddle-out organized by friends and Escobar’s water polo teammates. It is estimated that nearly 200 others remained on the sand.
