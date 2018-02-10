Kyle Escobar Memorial Paddle Out at Salt Creek

Photo Gallery of DSC_0065 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0080 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0098 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0138 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0140 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0158 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0167 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0197 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0201 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0203 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0204 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0216 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0243 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0260 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0320 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson DSC_0340 Hundreds of peers, friend and family gathered on Feb. 8 at Salt Creek Beach in memory of ALiso Niguel Senior Kyle Escobar. Photo: Noah McPherson Open as list Close List VIEW GALLERY

By Daniel Ritz

On the evening of Feb. 8, family members, friends, classmates and community members performed a paddle-out at Salt Creek Beach in honor of Aliso Niguel High School senior Kyle Escobar. Escobar died unexpectedly on Feb. 5.

“He was a caring person who always put others before himself” commented friend and event organizer Noah McPherson.

More than 130 people participated in the sunset paddle-out organized by friends and Escobar’s water polo teammates. It is estimated that nearly 200 others remained on the sand.