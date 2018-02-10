Announcements, DP LIVING

Kyle Escobar Memorial Paddle Out at Salt Creek

Photo Gallery

By Daniel Ritz

On the evening of Feb. 8, family members, friends, classmates and community members performed a paddle-out at Salt Creek Beach in honor of Aliso Niguel High School senior Kyle Escobar. Escobar died unexpectedly on Feb. 5.

“He was a caring person who always put others before himself” commented friend and event organizer Noah McPherson.

More than 130 people participated in the sunset paddle-out organized by friends and Escobar’s water polo teammates. It is estimated that nearly 200 others remained on the sand.

About The Author Dana Point Times

Related Posts

comments (0)

Your email address will not be published.

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>