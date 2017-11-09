Business Beat: AU Fins

New Business

AU Fins

24422 Del Prado Ave

Dana Point, CA 92629

949.545.6777

www.aufins.com

By Daniel Ritz

Often, surfers take their latest state-of-the-art equipment to the idyllic waves of Indonesia for research and development. Dana Point residents Brad Pierce and Kevin Borba decided to take the route less traveled when they started AU Fins almost a year ago after being nspired by an unorthodox single-fin crafted from Indonesian Bintang beer bottles, made decades ago at the famed waves of G-Land located off the island of Java.

After years of prototype development, hundreds of thousands of dollars invested and countless hours of rider testing, AU Fins now have two registered patents and a full product line of more than 40 models they believe stand at the forefront of innovation and free thinking.

Available in multiple sizes, materials, price and base options, AU Fins prioritizes shape and a fins contour as the primary hydrodynamic quality. Creating what they call a “spiral propulsion system,” Pierce and Borba believe AU Fins can potentially turn the surf industry, notoriously slow to innovate, on its end.

Tested across the world in locations such as Indonesia, Puerto Rico, Tahiti and Costa Rica, AU Fins have been seen underneath the surfboards of local legends such as Nathan Fletcher and Geoff Brack.

Pierce and Borba believe it won’t be long until they see a set of AU Fins in the surfboard of one of the World Surf League’s top competitors.

Customers are encouraged to stop in and inquire as well as demo AU Fins between Monday-Friday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.